April 11 A biotechnology company, which was led
by former drug executive Martin Shkreli, said on Monday it was
making a commitment not to engage in aggressive pricing, and to
develop a 'transparent and responsible' model for its products.
KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, which fired chief
executive Shkreli last December following his arrest on charges
of securities fraud, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy later that
month.
KaloBios named Shkreli as its CEO on Nov. 20, after Shkreli
and a consortium of investors bought about 70 percent of its
shares.
Shkreli became the poster child for price gouging when he
raised the price of a drug used to treat a dangerous parasitic
infection overnight to $750 a tablet from $13.50 when at the
helm of Turing Pharmaceuticals.
On Monday, KaloBios said it intended to price its products
at overall cost, plus a 'reasonable and transparent' profit
margin, if and when they are ready for marketing.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)