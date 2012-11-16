* Russia to introduce Euro IV emissions standard in 2013
* Euro V diesel engines to be built in Mannheim, Germany
* Daimler, Kamaz plan to manufacture axles in Russia via JV
FRANKFURT, Nov 16 Daimler, the
world's largest truckmaker, will supply Russian partner Kamaz
with cleaner-burning engines, saving development costs
for Kamaz as Moscow introduces stricter laws to clamp down on
pollution.
Kamaz will procure more than 7,000 engines from its German
ally and shareholder, as well as 15,000 front and rear axles for
trucks and buses, the two firms said on Friday.
The deal will help secure jobs in Daimler Trucks' three
German powertrain plants in Mannheim, Kassel and Gaggenau, where
around 14,000 people in total are employed.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Kamaz will be able to offer its customers the products that
would meet world quality standards and set new benchmarks for
the Russian truck industry," said the Russian company's general
director, Sergey Kogogin.
With Russia set to introduce tougher truck emissions
standards equivalent to the older Euro IV in 2013, Daimler can
help its partner by supplying Mercedes-Benz OM 457 diesel
engines that already fulfil existing Euro V standards currently
in place in Europe.
Daimler will also provide so-called "Enhanced
Environmentally Friendly Vehicle" or EEV natural gas engines
that emit even fewer pollutants like nitrogen oxides.
The German automotive group will supply axles to Kamaz in an
intermediate step before the two begin manufacturing axles in
Russia through a planned joint venture.
Daimler, which owns 11 percent directly in Kamaz, has
steadily been expanding its partnership with the Russian
truckmaker ever since it was established in 2008.
Daimler currently builds the Mercedes-Benz Actros, Axor,
Atego and Unimog trucks in a plant in Naberezhnye Chelny, where
Kamaz has its headquarters in the Russian republic of Tatarstan.
Last June, Daimler and Kamaz announced a licensing agreement
covering the supply of Mercedes-Benz Axor cabs, whereby
production will be gradually localized. The cabs will be used in
a new generation of Kamaz trucks launched on the Russian market
next year.
