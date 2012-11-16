FRANKFURT Nov 16 Daimler's industry-leading trucks business will supply Russian partner Kamaz with more than 7,000 engines and 15,000 axles per year initially, as part of a deeper cooperation between the two companies.

"In the future, the two companies plan to manufacture axles in Russia through a joint venture," Daimler said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)