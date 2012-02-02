MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian truckmaker Kamaz swung to a 2011 net profit of around 1 billion roubles ($33 million) after a 0.8 billion rouble net loss in 2010, its chief executive told Reuters.

Sergei Kogogin also said on Thursday that Kamaz's full-year revenues increased to 104 billion roubles from 74 billion the previous year, citing preliminary results from the company.

Kamaz, in which German autos group Daimler has an 11 percent stake, earlier in January said its Russian sales rose nearly 40 percent last year to 39,000 trucks.

Kamaz has been on a recovery path after being hit hard by the 2008 financial crisis when construction firms and heavy industry, where Kamaz finds most of its customers, were forced to scale back production and cancel projects. ($1 = 30.14 roubles)

