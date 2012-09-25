MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's largest truckmaker Kamaz said it is reaping the benefits from an efficiency drive it launched late last year after reporting a surge in first-half net profits on Tuesday.

Kamaz, in which Germany's Daimler has a minority stake, said net profit soared to 2.7 billion roubles ($86.7 million) from 154 million a year ago mainly due to lower interest expenses and better control of its costs.

The company launched its efficiency drive in the final quarter of last year, aiming to achieve an operating margin of 9 percent by 2014. In the first half of 2012, the margin came in at 7.5 percent.

Kamaz's CEO Sergei Kogogin told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit on Monday that for the nine months to Sept. 30, the group was ahead of its plan in terms of profitability but that signs of economic slowdown in Russia was putting the brakes on its sales growth.

Kamaz also said on Tuesday its revenues grew 27.8 percent to 56.5 billion roubles in the six months to end-June. It had earlier forecast full-year 2012 revenues of 123 billion roubles and net profit of 3.5 billion, compared with 1.82 billion in 2011.

Kogogin also said on Monday the company plans to sell 42,000 trucks in Russia this year, up around 8 percent on 2011.

In the first half of 2012, its Russian sales stood at 19,700 trucks against 16,200 in the first half of 2011.

Net debt decreased to 9.7 billion roubles as of June 30 from 11.7 billion a year ago.

At 1156 GMT, Kamaz shares were up 3.49 percent. ($1=31.1565 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush and Mike Nesbit)