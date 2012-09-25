MOSCOW, Sept 25 Russia's largest truckmaker
Kamaz said it is reaping the benefits from an
efficiency drive it launched late last year after reporting a
surge in first-half net profits on Tuesday.
Kamaz, in which Germany's Daimler has a minority
stake, said net profit soared to 2.7 billion roubles ($86.7
million) from 154 million a year ago mainly due to lower
interest expenses and better control of its costs.
The company launched its efficiency drive in the final
quarter of last year, aiming to achieve an operating margin of 9
percent by 2014. In the first half of 2012, the margin came in
at 7.5 percent.
Kamaz's CEO Sergei Kogogin told the Reuters Russia
Investment Summit on Monday that for the nine months to Sept.
30, the group was ahead of its plan in terms of profitability
but that signs of economic slowdown in Russia was putting the
brakes on its sales growth.
Kamaz also said on Tuesday its revenues grew 27.8 percent to
56.5 billion roubles in the six months to end-June. It had
earlier forecast full-year 2012 revenues of 123 billion roubles
and net profit of 3.5 billion, compared with 1.82 billion in
2011.
Kogogin also said on Monday the company plans to sell 42,000
trucks in Russia this year, up around 8 percent on 2011.
In the first half of 2012, its Russian sales stood at 19,700
trucks against 16,200 in the first half of 2011.
Net debt decreased to 9.7 billion roubles as of June 30 from
11.7 billion a year ago.
At 1156 GMT, Kamaz shares were up 3.49 percent.
($1=31.1565 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush and Mike
Nesbit)