BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
LONDON Oct 9 Kames Capital, a unit of Dutch asset manager and insurer Aegon, said on Thursday it planned to launch two new funds that aim to generate strong returns in any market environment.
The 'absolute return' funds, which can mirror hedge fund strategies, will be launched in November and double the number of such products run by Kames to four.
The Kames Equity Market Neutral Fund would aim to return cash plus four percent over a 36-month rolling term, it said in a statement, while the Kames Equity Market Neutral Plus Fund is aiming for cash plus eight percent over the same period.
Both funds will be registered in Ireland, it added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Kirstin Ridley)
