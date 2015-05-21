(Corrects to remove reference to fund closing to investors in the first paragraph; also adds dollar conversion)

LONDON May 21 Kames Capital has launched two bond funds that seek to make money irrespective of market conditions, building on the success of a similar product that has received commitments worth nearly 2 billion pounds ($3.1 billion).

Both the Kames Absolute Return Bond Global Fund and the Kames Absolute Return Bond Constrained Fund currently manage less than 50 million pounds each, the firm said in a statement.

The firm stopped marketing Kames Absolute Return Bond Fund in February due to capacity constraints, a step many funds take for fear of managing more money than they can deploy to achieve outperformance over their benchmarks.

"These latest additions to our growing absolute return franchise are aimed at the low risk end of both the professional retail and institutional markets, where investors are looking for positive returns regardless of the market conditions," said Chief Investment Officer Stephen Jones.

"We have seen significant interest in this area of the market with the success of our Kames Absolute Return Bond Fund."

Kames' global fund will be co-managed by John McNeill, Sandra Holdsworth, Nicholas Chatters and Paul Dilworth, while Euan McNeil, James Lynch and Paul Dilworth will manage the constrained fund. ($1 = 0.6378 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Simon Jessop and David Holmes)