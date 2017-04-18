HELSINKI, April 18 Finland's Kamux, an online
used car retailer, is making a fresh attempt to list its shares
after withdrawing an initial public offering (IPO) last year, it
said on Tuesday.
Kamux, majority-owned by Finnish private equity firm Intera
Partners, last year cancelled its IPO after an internal audit
found that salaries of some employees had been partly paid in
fuel, meaning the company had not paid all its taxes.
The company said it aimed to list its shares on the main
list of the Helsinki bourse.
The IPO is aimed at raising about 20 million euros ($21.3
million) of new equity that would be used "to support Kamux's
growth strategy, internationalization and investments to promote
digitalization," the company said in a statement.
Last year, the company had revenue of 405 million euros, up
31 percent from 2015. Kamux is targeting at least 700 million
euros of sales by 2019.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken is the financial adviser and
the bookrunner for the IPO, while OP Corporate Bank is the
co-lead manager.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
