HELSINKI, April 18 Finland's Kamux, a used car
retailer, is making a fresh attempt to list its shares after
withdrawing an initial public offering (IPO) last year, it said
on Tuesday.
Kamux, majority-owned by Finnish private equity firm Intera
Partners, last year cancelled its IPO after an internal audit
found that salaries of some employees had been partly paid in
fuel, meaning the company had not paid all of its taxes.
Spokeswoman Satu Heikkila said the unpaid taxes and social
security costs amounted to less than 60,000 euros ($64,900),
that the company had resolved the problem, and that the
cancellation of the previous IPO had nothing to do with the
level of investors' interest in the company.
"(The cancellation) was regrettable because interest towards
the company was strong ... but corporate responsibility issues
are extremely important these days," she said.
The new IPO is aimed at raising about 20 million euros of
new equity that would be used to support growth. The shares
would be listed on the main list of the Helsinki bourse.
Last year, the company had revenue of 405 million euros, up
31 percent from 2015. Kamux, which has business in Finland,
Sweden and Germany, said it was targeting at least 700 million
euros of sales by 2019.
Kamux declined to give a timetable for the planned listing.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken is the financial adviser and
the bookrunner for the IPO, while OP Corporate Bank is the
co-lead manager.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)