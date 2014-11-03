Nov 3 Kancera AB

* Selects KAN0439834 as first drug candidate in ROR project

* Results confirm number of cancer cells in the lymphatic system is reduced in an animal model of chronic lymphocytic leukemia after 7 day oral therapy (via mouth) with KAN043983