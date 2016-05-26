BRIEF-Guanfu Holdings to buy back up to 100 mln yuan worth of company shares
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 26 Kanemi Co Ltd :
* Says FamilyMart Co Ltd to hold 26 percent voting rights in the co up from 0 percent
* Says UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd to hold no voting rights in the co down from 26 percent
* Says the changes are due to FamilyMart's merger with UNY Group Holdings on Sept. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gMHRFB
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to buy back up to 100 million yuan ($14.53 million) company shares at up to 4.0 yuan per share
May 17 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that it plans to cut 10 percent of its salaried workforce in North America and Asia.