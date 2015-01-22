UPDATE 1-Carmat gets approval to resume artificial heart implants trial
May 2 Artificial heart maker Carmat has obtained approval from France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume heart implant trials, the company said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to issue 2.4 billion yuan ($386.57 million) 7-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/185oCja
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
WASHINGTON, May 2 The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that his party change the chamber's rules to undercut the ability of Democrats to block legislation with filibusters.