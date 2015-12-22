BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Repros Therapeutics Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Dec 22 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says signed strategic cooperation agreement with Huaiji county people's government of Guangdong province
* Says to cooperate on management of public hospital, invest and construction of hospital, medical logistics service and wisdom pharmacy
Source text in Chinese: url.ms/wcgur
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Repros Therapeutics Inc. reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 144.4 percent to $5.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: