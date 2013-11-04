Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Nov 4 Kangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says to buy three hospitals in China's Jilin province with total investment of no less than 500 million yuan ($81.97 million)
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year