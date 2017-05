TOKYO May 22 Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp and developer Sumitomo Realty & Development Co Ltd have dropped out of the bidding for the right to operate Japan's Kansai International Airport, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, financial services firm Orix Corp said that it has teamed up with France's Vinci SA to bid to run the airport.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)