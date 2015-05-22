* Four additional firms drop out of bidding
* Orix has partnered with France's Vinci to bid
(Adds other bidders, details throughout)
By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, May 22 Orix Corp and partner
Vinci SA are the only firms to have placed a confirmed bid for
$18 billion rights to run Japan's Kansai International Airport
after people involved in the process said four additional
companies including Mitsubishi Corp had dropped out.
A tepid showing for the marquee project on the last day of
bidding may bode ill for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's effort to
involve private companies in major infrastructure projects.
The auction for the rights to run Japan's fifth-busiest
airport was meant to start a wave of public-private partnerships
to attract investment to Japan, chip away at the government's
massive debt and introduce more market rigour to infrastructure
management.
Nine Japanese companies were approved as bidders, but they
had balked at the 2.2 trillion yen price tag for debt-laden
Kansai, which is six times that of a comparable 2013 deal for
airports in Portugal.
The Kansai sale, which includes the operations of smaller
Osaka International Airport, will also saddle investors with
nearly $10 billion in debt which was run up after planners found
the airport's artificial island was sinking into Osaka Bay and
had to be shored up with a massive retaining wall.
Japanese financial services firm Orix and French
construction firm Vinci SA submitted their bid on
Friday, a spokesman for Orix said.
But trading house Mitsubishi Corp as well as developers
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co and Mitsui Fudosan Co
dropped out on Friday, the sources said. The people
spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to
talk to the media on the matter.
Railway operator Tokyu Corp considered bidding but
dropped out after it could not find a partner, a spokesman said.
The deal could go through with a single Orix-Vinci bid, but
awarding the 45-year contract with no competition would be an
embarrassment for the centrepiece project in Abe's promise to
triple private money in infrastructure projects to 12 trillion
yen over the next decade.
Daiwa House Industry Co had already dropped out, as
had Nippon Life Insurance Co, although the insurer
said it might be a financial investor. Mitsubishi Estate
decided not to be a sole bidder but may consider
joining a consortium formed by the winning bidders, a company
spokesman said.
A spokesman for trading house Marubeni Corp, one of
the firms which had been approved as a bidder, declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by William Mallard and
Edwina Gibbs)