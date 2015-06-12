BRIEF-FBD Holdings names Liam Herlihy as chairman
* Appointment of Liam Herlihy as chairman with immediate effec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's financial group Orix Corp and partner France's Vinci SA have been picked for final bid for the sale of the right to operate Japan's Kansai International Airport, the government entity said.
New Kansai International Airport Co, which currently runs the airport, said the final bid will be closed on Sept. 18. New Kansai said there were two other bidders who did not qualify as airport operator.
The announcement came after the first bid was closed on May 22. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Recommends dividend of 78 roubles per share for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 58.4225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)