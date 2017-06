(Corrects capacity to 450 MW instead of 450,000 MW)

TOKYO Nov 28 Kansai Electric Power Co said on Monday it would start preparations to restart the 450 megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Kainan plant in western Japan by next summer, aiming to improve tight supply conditions due to a loss of nuclear power.

The No.2 unit, which began operation in 1970, stopped generation 10 years ago, Japan's second-biggest utility said in a statement.

(Reporting by Risa Maeda)