By Risa Maeda

TOKYO, Nov 28 Kansai Electric Power Co said on Monday it would prepare to restart the 450 megawatt No.2 oil-fired unit at its Kainan plant in western Japan by next summer, aiming to improve tight supply conditions due to a loss of nuclear power.

The No.2 Kainan oil-fired unit, which began operation in 1970, stopped generation 10 years ago, Japan's second-biggest utility said in a statement.

The move could be followed by similar restarts of Kansai's other mothballed non-nuclear units to meet demand next summer.

Kansai Electric, which before the radiation crisis at Fukushima Daiichi plant triggered by the March 11 earthquake relied on reactors for more than 40 percent of its power generation, has said it will barely meet demand this winter and is asking users to voluntarily cut peak-hour power usage by 10 percent.

Kansai Electric has submitted results of newly required stress tests on two of its 11 reactors to the country's nuclear watchdog, the initial step to obtaining permission to restart them in the face of public safety fears.

Without approval for restarts by the central and local governments, all of its 11 reactors could become idle by Dec. 18, when the last online reactor is due to enter regular maintenance.

The nuclear regulator's assessment on the stress tests is expected to be extended into January after Goshi Hosono, environment and nuclear crisis minister, said in a televised interview on public broadcaster NHK on Sunday that Japan would seek checks on the assessment process by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the beginning of next year.

The timing of Kansai Electric's restart of any nuclear reactor is even more murky after Toru Hashimoto, who has been calling for less reliance on nuclear power in Kansai Electric's main service area, was elected mayor of Osaka on Sunday.

The city of Osaka holds a 9 percent stake in Kansai Electric and is its biggest shareholder.

Kansai Electric President Makoto Yagi told a news conference on Monday that nuclear power is an important energy source to ensure stable power supply in the future. His view is unchanged since the March 11 disaster.

It is not yet clear if there is a proposal from the city of Osaka and if so, what kind of a proposal it would be, Yagi said. "If there is a proposal, we'd like to have it discussed at a shareholder meeting," he said.

"We'll sincerely take into account an ongoing national debate over a comprehensive review of energy policy," Yagi added, referring to the central government's overhaul of its energy policy after the March disaster triggered a radiation crisis in Fukushima.

Separately, Kansai Electric said it has decided to build two solar power plants in Fukui prefecture, where all of its 11 nuclear reactors are located, with total capacity of 1 MW, by March 2015.