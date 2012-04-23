Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
OSAKA, April 23 The Japanese government said on Monday the country is heading for a 0.4 percent power shortage this summer, Jiji news service reported.
Japan's second largest power company Kansai Electric Power Company also said on Monday it may face a 16.3 percent power shortage this summer if it is unable to restart its nuclear reactors.
Kansai Electric, which supplies electricity to western Japan including the Osaka metropolitan area, is one of the nation's utilities that is most dependent on nuclear energy for power generation.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.