WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
TOKYO, April 9 Trade Minister Yukio Edano will meet the president of Kansai Electric Power, Makoto Yagi, at 0100 GMT over the restart of the company's nuclear reactors, the trade ministry said.
Japan's government is rushing to try to restart two nuclear reactors, idled after the Fukushima crisis, by next month out of what experts say is a fear that surviving a total shutdown would make it hard to convince the public that atomic energy is vital.
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASÍLIA, June 9 Brazil's attorney general's office has asked a federal court to grant it access to the full terms of a leniency agreement signed between J&F Investimentos and federal prosecutors regarding multiple graft probes, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday.