By Junko Fujita
TOKYO Feb 10 Japan has extended by three months
the first-round bidding deadline for a multi-billion dollar
concession to run the Kansai international airport, responding
to concerns over the deal from potential bidders.
New Kansai International Airport Co, a state-owned company
that now runs the airport, said on Tuesday the deadline had been
extended to May 22 from Feb. 16, to assuage concerns over
profitability and risk held by companies that are considering
bidding for the licence.
"By rescheduling the process, we wanted to show that we are
flexible in responding to concerns of the potential bidders,"
said Shinji Nitta, general manager at corporate strategy office
for New Kansai International Airport.
The airport operator will hold talks with potential bidders
before they decide to place the bid, Nitta added.
In July, Japan opened the bid to operate the nation's
fifth-busiest passenger airport, expected to be one of the
largest private finance infrastructure projects in Japan.
The licence for the airport, which will be bundled with
operating rights for the smaller Osaka international airport
nearby, should fetch at least 2.2 trillion yen ($17 billion),
New Kansai International said earlier, and forms part of plans
by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to boost private-sector investment
in Japan's infrastructure as the country tries to trim debt.
New Kansai in December named nine Japanese companies and 11
foreign airport operators as qualified bidders for the licence,
which will be valid for 45 years.
The winning bidders, who would have to repay more than 1.1
trillion yen in debt that New Kansai International Airport owes,
are not allowed to terminate the contract voluntarily during
that period.
Trading firm Mitsubishi Corp said last week the
company needed to be cautious about the bid because the project
was "very challenging" considering the length of the concession
period and the airport's profitability.
Of the nine domestic firms, housing developer Daiwa House
Industry Co said last week that it had dropped out of
the process.
($1 = 118.4800 yen)
