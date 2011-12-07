TOKYO Dec 7 Kansai Electric Power Co said on Wednesday it will manually halt its Mihama No.2 500 MW nuclear reactor due to trouble, and it is still investigating the cause.

Kyodo news agency said there was trouble with a pressurizer, which maintains pressure inside the reactor vessel to prevent water from boiling.

Kansai Electric will soon issue a statement on the incident, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Chris Gallagher)