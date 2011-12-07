* Shutdown is safety precaution after slightly abnormal
coolant leakage
* No signs of radiation leakage
* Mihama 500 MW unit one of only nine reactors still running
in Japan
(Adds background, details)
TOKYO, Dec 7 Kansai Electric Power Co
will manually halt its Mihama No. 2 nuclear reactor as
a safety precaution after it discovered unusual levels of
coolant leaking from a valve inside the containment vessel, but
there have been no radiation leaks, a company spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Japan's second-largest power utility said the problem at the
500 megawatt reactor in western Japan had not affected pressure
inside the reactor vessel or the operation of the unit.
"We're checking the cause of the trouble," the spokesman
said.
Mihama No. 2, which was due to be taken down for maintenance
on Dec. 18, is Japan's fourth-oldest nuclear reactor and one of
only nine still operating after the Fukushima crisis in March
stirred fears over atomic power safety.
A valve connected to the reactor's pressuriser, which
maintains pressure inside the reactor vessel to prevent water
from boiling, was leaking greater amounts of water than usual,
leading the utility to decide to shut the reactor.
A spokesman at the Nuclear and Industrial Safety Agency,
Japan's nuclear watchdog, said it had been notified of the
incident.
"As we understand it, this is not due to a failure in the
pressuriser," he said.
More than four-fifths of Japan's 54 commercial nuclear
reactors are offline, some knocked out by the March 11
earthquake and tsunami that triggered the world's worst nuclear
disaster in a quarter century at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi plant.
Most have gone down for routine maintenance, however, and
are unable to restart as fears about nuclear safety in the wake
of the Fukushima crisis leave local communities reluctant to let
them go back into operation.
A nuclear reactor at Kyushu Electric Power Co's
Genkai plant in southern Japan was restarted last month despite
public opposition, however, after it automatically shut down the
month before due to a cooling system problem.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda and Shinichi Saoshiro; Writing by
Edmund Klamann; Editing by Chris Gallagher)