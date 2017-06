TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co is looking to issue five-year domestic straight bonds this month, main underwriter Mizuho Securities said on Thursday, in what would be the utility's first debt issuance since December 2010.

Kansai Electric has retained Mizuho Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities to underwrite the bond issue, Mizuho said. (Reporting by Naoyuki Katayama, Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by John Mair)