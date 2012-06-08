June 9 Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Co
will continue to prepare for potential rolling
blackouts this summer despite effectively getting the go-head to
restart its Ohi nuclear power plant, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
"It is my decision that Ohi reactors No.3 and No.4 should be
restarted to protect the people's livelihoods," Japan's prime
minister Yoshihiko Noda said in a press conference on Friday.
Kansai Electric had warned that demand could exceed supply
by 14.9 percent in August unless nuclear power is restored. Once
the reactors start feeding power to the grid again, the supply
is expected to catch up with demand, the paper reported.
The utility will request customers to reduce power use this
summer by 5-10 percent instead of the 15 percent cut it is
currently seeking, the Nikkei said.
But there could be large, unexpected disruptions due to such
causes as problems at fossil-fuel plants, the daily said.
Detailed plans are expected to be released around mid June.
Till then, Kansai Electric will work with the central and local
governments to identify facilities that will be spared from
rolling blackouts, such as medical institutions, railways and
aviation infrastructure, the newspaper said.
Nuclear power had supplied nearly 30 percent of Japan's
electricity before last year's quake and tsunami wrecked the
Fukushima plant, spewing radiation and forcing mass evacuations.
All of the country's 50 reactors have gone offline since,
risking power shortages especially in the western metropolis of
Osaka and other parts of Kansai Electric's service area.
The utility had earlier considered dividing its service area
into about six zones and cutting the power supply in each for
around two hours a day if the reactors remain idle, the business
daily reported.