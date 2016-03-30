(Corrects sourcing to GIC from Kansai Nerolac Paints, adds currency conversion)

March 30 GIC says: * Brigade Group and GIC acquire property in Chennai from Kansai Nerolac Paints for 5.38 billion rupees ($81.1 million) * Source text: (bit.ly/1Y0tqKl) * ($1 = 66.3700 Indian rupees)