US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
(Corrects sourcing to GIC from Kansai Nerolac Paints, adds currency conversion)
March 30 GIC says: * Brigade Group and GIC acquire property in Chennai from Kansai Nerolac Paints for 5.38 billion rupees ($81.1 million) * Source text: (bit.ly/1Y0tqKl) * ($1 = 66.3700 Indian rupees)
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)