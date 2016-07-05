(Adds quote from Planned Parenthood, paragraph 8)
July 5 A federal judge on Tuesday blocked Kansas
Governor Sam Brownback's efforts to remove Planned Parenthood, a
U.S. women's healthcare and abortion provider, from a government
health insurance program for the poor in the state.
U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson issued the 54-page order
for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction,
ruling the state could not cancel Medicaid provider agreements
with Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri, or PPKM, and
Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest
Missouri, or PPSLR.
"It is uncontroverted that PPKM and PPSLR serve hundreds of
underprivileged women in the State of Kansas," Robinson said in
the order. "It is in the public interest to allow these
individuals to be treated by the qualified provider of their
choice, and to have that provider reimbursed under Medicaid
pending a trial on the merits in this case."
The Republican governor ordered state officials to cut off
funding for Planned Parenthood and its affiliates through the
state Medicaid program in January, saying the state would not
fund an industry that disrespected life.
A spokeswoman for Brownback said in a statement on Tuesday:
"The governor will continue the fight to make Kansas a pro-life
state. We will review today's preliminary ruling and move
forward with the litigation."
The state sought to cut funding after the release of videos
secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group that activists said
showed that Planned Parenthood officials in some states had
discussed the sale of aborted fetal tissue.
Neither of the Planned Parenthood affiliates involved in the
case participates in fetal tissue donation or sale, court
records show.
"We are thrilled with the judge's ruling. We felt strongly
that we were going into this on the right side of the law," said
Laura McQuade, chief executive of Planned Parenthood Great
Plains, formerly Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri.
The two organizations, along with three of their patients
who are on Medicaid, sued the state in May, arguing Brownback's
order would break federal law and violate the U.S. Constitution.
Planned Parenthood has denied taking any illegal payments,
calling the videos distortions of fetal-tissue donations. The
organization has said it has received only reimbursements for
its costs, which are legal under U.S. law.
Planned Parenthood said in May that at least two dozen
states had cut or tried to slash funding to its clinics since
the mid-2015 release of the undercover videos.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman and Peter Cooney)