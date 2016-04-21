April 20 Kansas Governor Sam Brownback offered
options on Wednesday for dealing with sinking revenue for the
state's current and next budgets, including the sale of tobacco
bonds.
With the fiscal 2016 revenue estimated to drop by nearly $94
million and fiscal 2017 revenue expected to be $134.7 million
less than previously projected, the Republican governor said
Kansas could raise about $158 million through its first sale of
bonds backed by its share of a 1998 multi-state settlement with
U.S. tobacco companies.
Several states and local governments have sold tobacco bonds
with some using the proceeds as a one-time boost for their
sagging budgets.
Brownback said he would also divert $185 million in sales
tax revenue slated for the highway fund to the fiscal 2016 and
2017 general fund and continue a 3 percent university funding
cut into fiscal 2017.
A second budget-balancing option outlined by the governor
would delay a fiscal 2016 fourth quarter pension payment until
fiscal 2018 instead of selling tobacco bonds. A third option
calls for a 3 percent to 5 percent spending cut for most state
agencies in the coming fiscal year.
"I am prepared to take executive action to help reduce
expenditures, however, the legislature has a constitutional
obligation to balance the budget and we are hopeful they will
work with us on one of the three options..," Brownback said in a
statement.
He added that he does not support a tax hike to patch up the
budget.
The Kansas budget is feeling the effects from action taken by
Brownback and the Republican-controlled legislature to cut
corporate and other income taxes to help the state compete with
bordering Missouri and other states for business development and
jobs.
Kansas' fiscal year begins July 1.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrew Hay)