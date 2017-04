Oct 17 Railroad operator Kansas City Southern's quarterly revenue and profit increased on a jump in grain and automotive shipments.

Net income available to common stockholders jumped to $138 million, or $1.25 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $118.3 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.29 per share.

Total revenue rose 9 percent to $677.5 million.