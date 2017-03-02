(Adds governor's statement)
March 2 The Kansas Supreme Court ruled on
Thursday that the state's system of funding primary and
secondary public schools falls short of an adequacy requirement
in the state constitution.
The high court said it was delaying enforcement of its
unanimous ruling until the end of June to give the legislature
time to respond.
It warned that if the state fails to come up with a funding
system that complies with the constitution by the June 30
deadline, the court will move to void the current method of
school finance.
Governor Sam Brownback said the legislature has already
started to craft a new funding formula and that it was time to
give parents "the opportunity and resources to set their child
up for success through other educational choices" besides their
local public schools.
"The Kansas Legislature has the opportunity to engage in
transformative educational reform by passing a school funding
system that puts students first," the Republican governor said
in a statement. "Success is not measured in dollars spent, but
in higher student performance."
Kansas spends more than $4 billion a year on schools, with
most of the money coming from the state general fund. The
supreme court's ruling could add another $800 million, according
to Alan Rupe, an attorney for the four school districts that
filed the lawsuit.
The ruling comes at a bad time for the Kansas budget. Tax
cuts enacted in 2012 have gouged a hole in the budget as revenue
failed to meet monthly estimates, although February marked a
fourth straight month that collections met or exceeded
projections.
A move in the state legislature to boost revenue by raising
tax rates and eliminating a business exemption failed last week
when the Senate was unable to override Brownback's veto.
Rupe said the state's fiscal woes should not interfere with
the requirement to fund education properly.
"I don't know that the constitution provides constitutional
rights only when we can afford to do it," he said.
S&P Global Ratings cited the state's structural budget
pressures and reliance on one-time revenue measures when it
revised the outlook on the state's AA-minus credit rating to
negative from stable last month.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago;
Editing by Matthew Lewis and Cynthia Osterman)