By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Kan. June 28
KANSAS CITY, Kan. June 28 The Kansas Supreme
Court ruled on Tuesday that a bill state lawmakers passed last
week resolves inequities in public education and will allow
schools to open as scheduled in August.
The court had set a June 30 deadline for lawmakers to
address disparities between wealthy and poor school districts
created by what the court said was an unconstitutional funding
formula. Schools would otherwise be shuttered, the court said.
The Republican-controlled Kansas House and Senate went into
a special two-day session on Thursday and Friday of last week to
assemble a $38 million funding plan to satisfy the earlier court
order. Republican Governor Sam Brownback signed the bill.
"Obviously, plaintiffs are extremely pleased that schools
will be opening in the fall and that funding will be distributed
in a manner that comports with the Kansas Constitution's equity
requirement," Alan Rupe, a lawyer representing four school
districts that sued over the funding issues, said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The dispute over equitable funding came on the heels of
recent income tax cuts in Kansas that have reduced resources for
education and other services. The state Supreme Court rejected
an education funding formula the state enacted in 2015.
Although the court has determined that the $38 million plan
is equitable, it is still reviewing whether education funding
overall is adequate in the state. The court is expected to hear
oral arguments on that issue in the coming months.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, additional reporting
by Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrew Hay)