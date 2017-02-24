Feb 23 A Kansas man was charged on Thursday with
fatally shooting an Indian man and wounding another Indian man
and an American in a bar, as federal authorities investigated
the incident as a possible hate crime.
Adam Purinton, 51, was charged in Johnson County, Kansas
with one count of premeditated first degree murder and two
counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder, Johnson
County District Attorney Stephen Howe told a news conference.
Purinton is accused of shooting and killing Srinivas
Kuchibhotla, 32, and wounding Alok Madasani, 32, in the Austins
Bar and Grill in Olathe, Kansas, on Wednesday evening, according
to a statement from the Olathe Police Department.
At least one bystander told the Kansas City Star that the
man shouted "get out of my country" before shooting the Indian
men. He is also accused of wounding American Ian Grillot, 24,
who was shot when he tried to intervene, the Kansas City Star
reported.
Two officials from the Indian consulate in Houston were
dispatched to Kansas where they planned to meet the injured men
and police to "ascertain more details of the incident and
monitor follow up action," India's Ministry of External Affairs
spokesman Vikas Swarup said in a statement.
"I am shocked at the shooting incident in Kansas in which
Srinivas Kuchibhotla has been killed. My heartfelt condolences
to bereaved family," Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj
said in a Tweet.
The U.S. embassy in New Delhi condemned the shooting.
"The United States is a nation of immigrants and welcomes
people from across the world to visit, work, study, and live,"
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires MaryKay Carlson said in a statement.
"U.S. authorities will investigate thoroughly and prosecute
the case, though we recognize that justice is small consolation
to families in grief."
Howe would not elaborate on the details of the incident or
the motive for the shooting.
"We want to be able to be sure about our facts versus
speculation. So we are not prepared at this point to talk about
the particular facts of the case because this is still very
fresh," Howe said.
The FBI was investigating whether the incident was a hate
crime.
"We are looking at whether the crime was committed via bias
motivation. We are really at the preliminary stage at looking at
every aspect," said Eric Jackson, special agent in charge of the
FBI’s Kansas City Field Office, during the news conference.
The U.S. attorney office in Kansas and the U.S. Department
of Justice will also evaluate the case as more evidence is
gathered, Tom Beall, acting U.S. attorney for the District of
Kansas said, the Kansas City Star reported.
Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers who worked at Garmin
as members of the Aviation Systems Engineering team, the Star
reported.
“We’re saddened that two Garmin associates were involved in
last night’s incident, and we express our condolences to the
family and friends of our co-workers involved," the company said
in a statement, according to the newspaper.
