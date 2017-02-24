A still image taken from a video shows relatives of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in a possible hate crime in Kansas state of the U.S., siting in their home in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, February 24, 2017. ANI/via Reuters TV

A still image taken from a video shows the brother of Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in a possible hate crime in Kansas state of the U.S., talking to the media in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, February 24, 2017. ANI/via Reuters TV

Adam Purinton, 51, of Olathe, Kansas, U.S. is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters February 24, 2017. Clinton Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

White House Communications Director Sean Spicer holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON A White House spokesman, addressing the fatal shooting of an Indian engineer and the wounding of two other men in Kansas this week, said on Friday any loss of life is tragic but it would be absurd to link the action to President Donald Trump's rhetoric.

Spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters it was too early to guess at the motive for the incident, in which a man opened fire in a bar, prompting concern that Trump's "America First" stance on immigration and jobs has fuelled a climate of intolerance.

