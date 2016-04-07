A Kansas toddler had a small octopus of the kind used for sushi lodged in his throat, prompting police to arrest on suspicion of child abuse the 36-year-old man who was with the boy at the time, local media reported on Wednesday.

The 2-year-old boy's mother returned to their Wichita home on Tuesday night and found 36-year-old Matthew Gallagher, her boyfriend, performing cardiovascular resuscitation on the child, who was not breathing, television station KAKE reported.

Police said the child was rushed to a hospital where doctors extracted a dead octopus with a head 2 inches (5 cm) in diameter that was lodged in the boy's throat, according to the Wichita Eagle newspaper.

The boy, who was listed in serious condition, also had bruises on his face, the newspaper reported.

Police questioned Gallagher about the boy's injuries and later arrested him on suspicion of child abuse, according to the Wichita Eagle.

A representative from the Wichita police department and Gallagher could not be reached for comment late on Wednesday.

