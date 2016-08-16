(Recasts with details from court hearing)
By Kevin Murphy
KANSAS CITY, Kan. Aug 16 A federal judge in
Kansas agreed on Tuesday to order an independent investigation
into whether prosecutors violated attorney-client privilege by
obtaining video recordings of confidential meetings between
inmates and their lawyers from a privately run prison.
Defense lawyers told U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson at a
hearing that U.S. prosecutors disregarded defendants'
constitutional rights in requesting the recordings from the
Corrections Corp of America, which manages the U.S.
penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Investigators subpoenaed the videos as part of a
drug-smuggling probe that has resulted in charges against
multiple defendants, including a guard and inmates.
While the videos have no sound, defense lawyers said
lip-reading or inferences based on body language would be
possible.
"We are stunned by the cavalier attitude of the government,"
said Kansas Federal Public Defender Melody Brannon, who has
asked for a broad review of all cases involving such recordings.
"They have shrugged off the constitutional issues here."
Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett rejected that
characterization but said the government supports the
appointment of a "special master" for the limited purpose of
examining videos in the drug case alone.
No prosecutors have seen the videos, which were turned over
to a "taint" team to identify any potentially privileged
communications, the government said in court papers.
U.S. law protects communications between individuals and
their attorneys from outside parties in virtually all
circumstances.
Last week, Robinson ordered detention facilities in Kansas
and the western part of Missouri to stop recording such meetings
and instructed prosecutors to turn over the footage to the
court. Robinson said on Tuesday that the U.S. Marshals Service
had confirmed that video recordings have ceased.
It is not clear whether attorney-client meetings are
regularly recorded at all prisons operated by CCA, which manages
85 local, state and federal facilities in 20 states. Company
representatives did not respond to a request for comment on
Tuesday.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on Tuesday on
its video recording policy.
Defense lawyers claimed at the hearing that inmates' phone
conversations with attorneys were also recorded and provided to
prosecutors. Barnett said a message before every phone call
advises inmates that the call will be recorded and includes a
warning about discussing confidential matters.
Robinson asked both sides to submit their views on how
extensive the review should be. The judge said she would likely
appoint a special master next month to investigate both the
audio and video recordings in the case.
