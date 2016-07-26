July 26 Ongoing budget woes in Kansas led
Standard & Poor's on Tuesday to downgrade the state's credit
rating by one notch to AA-minus with a stable outlook.
The rating agency, which put Kansas on review for a possible
downgrade in April, also dropped the rating on
appropriation-backed state debt to A-plus from AA-minus.
"The downgrade reflects what we believe to be structural
budget pressures, as reflected by draw downs in reserve levels
to what we consider very low levels during a period of national
economic expansion, despite four rounds of midyear adjustments
in fiscal 2016," S&P credit analyst David Hitchcock said in a
statement.
Kansas budget revenue has fallen below estimates in the wake
of tax cuts. As a result, the state has tapped its
transportation fund and deferred pension payments to boost its
budget. Kansas ended fiscal 2016 on June 30 with an estimated
$41.2 million general fund balance, which is equal to a slim 0.7
percent of expenditures, according to S&P.
It added that a structurally balanced budget with fatter
reserves could earn Kansas a higher rating, while further budget
and liquidity deterioration could lead to another downgrade.
Eileen Hawley, a spokeswoman for Kansas Governor Sam
Brownback, said the state has boosted pension funding and
transportation spending.
"It is clear we have additional work to do to put Kansas on
more secure financial footing and we look forward to working
with the legislature to address higher than anticipated
government expenditures, caused in part by court-ordered K-12
spending," she said in a statement.
Kansas is battling public school districts in state court
over funding. The state's highest court is scheduled to take up
the question of adequate funding in September.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)