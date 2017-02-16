(Adds Senate rejection of different bill)
Feb 16 The Kansas House on Thursday approved a
bill raising taxes to plug state budget holes over the objection
of Republican Governor Sam Brownback.
The governor on Wednesday blasted the measure, which passed
the House in a 76-48 vote, claiming it would "pummel the
pocketbook of middle-class families."
The legislation would raise individual income tax rates and
end a business tax exemption, raising revenue by an estimated
$590 million in fiscal 2018, according to a legislative
analysis.
Tax cuts passed by the Republican-controlled legislature
since 2012 have punched holes in the state's budgets as revenue
failed to meet targets for months. S&P this month revised the
outlook on Kansas' AA-minus credit rating to negative from
stable citing structural budget pressures.
The House bill now moves to the Senate, which is expected to
take it up on Friday, according to Morgan Saib, a spokeswoman
for Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican. The Senate on
Thursday rejected a different bill with tax-rate and other
changes that would raise an estimated $702.5 million in the
fiscal year beginning July 1.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Alan Crosby
and Matthew Lewis)