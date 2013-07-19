* Railroad remains in talks for rail terminal in Port
Arthur, TX
* For now, KCS can rail crude to new Port of Beaumont
facility
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, July 19 Kansas City Southern
expects its movement of crude by rail to Texas to grow, and
remains committed to building a new crude terminal in Port
Arthur once permits are approved, executives told analysts on
Friday.
The railroad now moves up to two trains of crude per week to
southeast Texas, and that will increase as a separate new oil
terminal at the Port of Beaumont adds storage tanks to
complement rail unloading facilities there.
The executives said the railroad's loop track to those
facilities connecting to its main line was finished earlier this
week, and will be able to handle a 120-car crude train per day
once the additional storage capacity is built.
That is in addition to Kansas City Southern's plan to start
its own crude terminal operation in Port Arthur, Chief Executive
David Starling told the analysts, during the company's
second-quarter earnings conference call on Friday.
Kansas City Southern originally planned the facility in Port
Arthur - home to three major refineries, including Motiva
Enterprises' 600,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) plant, the largest in
the United States - with Savage Companies, a privately held
logistics and supply chain firm.
That plan fell through, but the railroad is in talks with an
undisclosed "potential partner" to build a crude terminal that
could take trains moving crude from Canada as well as North
Dakota's Bakken shale oil play, Starling said.
"KCS is no less committed to the Port Arthur crude terminal
than we've been discussing for the last year," Starling said.
Executives have said that the project could take two years
to build once permitted, with startup in late 2015. In the
interim, the Beaumont facilities, about 10 miles from Kansas
City Southern's 500-acre site in Port Arthur, could let the
company's crude-by-rail business grow.
The railroad doesn't load crude shipments directly from
producers. But it can take shipments of Canadian heavy crude
from Canadian railroads at points where those railroads stop in
the United States.
Starling acknowledged that his company would compete for
such shipments with BNSF Railway Co, owned by Warren Buffett's
Berkshire Hathaway, and Union Pacific Corp, the
largest U.S. railroad. BNSF dominates Bakken shipments, and
Union Pacific's crude shipments are growing.
"We're going to have to compete for it, but we don't have a
problem with that," Starling said.