April 24 Railroad company Kansas City Southern reported higher quarterly earnings on a record first-quarter increase in carload volumes, boosted by intermodal and automotive shipment revenues that more than offset weakness in utility coal demand.

The fourth-largest publicly-held U.S. railroad on Tuesday reported net income of $75 million, or 68 cents per share, for the first quarter, up from $64 million, or 58 cents a share a year before.

Excluding debt retirement costs, the company earned 75 cents per share in the first quarter.

Quarterly operating revenue rose 12 percent to a record $548 million on a 7 percent rise in carloads. That beat the average forecast of $543.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.