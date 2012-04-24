* Q1 EPS 68 cents vs 58 cents year ago
April 24 Railroad company Kansas City Southern
reported higher quarterly earnings on a record
first-quarter increase in carload volumes, boosted by intermodal
and automotive shipment revenues that more than offset weakness
in utility coal demand.
The fourth-largest publicly-held U.S. railroad on Tuesday
reported net income of $75 million, or 68 cents per share, for
the first quarter, up from $64 million, or 58 cents a share a
year before.
Excluding debt retirement costs, the company earned 75 cents
per share in the first quarter.
Quarterly operating revenue rose 12 percent to a record $548
million on a 7 percent rise in carloads. That beat the average
forecast of $543.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.