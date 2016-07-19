(Adds details of results, background, stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 19 U.S regional railroad Kansas
City Southern on Tuesday reported a higher-than-expected
second-quarter profit, helped by cost cutting, but its freight
volumes were flat and revenue fell more than analysts had
forecast.
The company saw little change in volumes during the quarter
versus the same period in 2015, with a sharp increase in
petroleum and food products helping to offset declines in most
product categories.
Unlike the other major U.S. railroads, which have seen
precipitous declines in coal volumes as utilities switch to
burning cheaper natural gas, Kansas City Southern's utility coal
volumes were down only 1 percent on the year.
The company said that its freight volumes were up 2 percent
in June versus the same month last year.
Kansas City Southern reported a 13 percent decrease in
operating expenses to $348.6 million from $399 million.
This came despite the impact of flooding in the Houston
area, which shut down a bridge the railroad uses for
cross-border traffic for three weeks.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based company reported
second-quarter net income of $120.1 million or $1.11 per share,
up 10 percent from $111.8 million or $1.01 per share a year
earlier.
Results included a $34 million Mexican fuel excise tax
credit for the quarter.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the
quarter of $1.03.
Revenue for the quarter fell 3 percent to $568.5 million
from $585.8 million a year earlier. Analysts had expected
revenue of $573 million.
In pre-market trading, Kansas City Southern shares slipped
0.6 percent to $95.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Hodgson)