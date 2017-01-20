(Adds comments from executives)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Jan 20 Kansas City Southern on
Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit that missed Wall
Street estimates by a wide margin as a historic drop in the
Mexican peso after the election of President-elect Donald Trump
affected the regional U.S. railroad's operations in Mexico.
Just hours before Trump was due to take office in
Washington, Kansas City Southern alluded to his criticism of
mostly U.S. companies that manufacture goods in Mexico for
shipment to the United States - he has singled out automakers
for particular criticism, threatening tariffs or a "border tax"
on the vehicles they make.
In a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Patrick
Ottensmeyer noted the "political and economic uncertainty" that
surrounds the incoming Trump administration and noted that the
company was posting results on the day of his inauguration.
"Obviously the political and economic uncertainty is
probably first and foremost on most of our minds, and the irony
of us reporting earnings on the inauguration day of the 45th
President is not entirely lost on us," Ottensmeyer said.
He told analysts that "there are still many questions" about
the future of U.S.-Mexican trade relations.
"While we've gotten some indication of the direction of the
new administration through the nomination of most of the key
trade policy makers, we still don't have definitive answers to
several of those questions," Ottensmeyer said.
Trump's trade team is taking shape, but said the railroad
was still awaiting "definitive answers" on how the new president
will proceed.
Trump has threatened to roll back the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA), though it is unclear how that would be
done.
One of Kansas City Southern's selling points to investors
has been its extensive network in Mexico. When Ford Motor Co
announced earlier this month that it was abandoning plans
for a plant there and would invest in Michigan instead, the
railroad's shares fell 4 percent.
Company executives said Ford's announcement was
"disappointing," but added they had seen no indication from
other automakers that they would follow suit.
Kansas City Southern said 60 percent of its cross-border
business with Mexico is southbound - consisting of car parts,
industrial materials, grains and consumer goods. A smaller
portion, 40 percent, comes north from Mexico and is mostly
consumer goods and finished vehicles.
The Kansas City-based company reported fourth-quarter net
income of $120.1 million or $1.12 per share, down from $133.4
million or $1.23 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected
earnings per share of $1.17.
Just over a month ago, analysts had estimated that the
railroad would post earnings of $1.22 per share. Kansas City
Southern said its earnings would have been 3 percent higher
without the impact of the peso.
The railroad's revenue was flat at $598.5 million.
In early Friday trading, company shares were up 3.6 percent
at $87.50.
