July 17 Railroad company Kansas City Southern
reported higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by
double-digit revenue increases in intermodal and automotive
segments, but revenue was below estimates on a
bigger-than-expected drop in coal shipments.
The fourth-largest public U.S. railroad operator on Tuesday
reported second-quarter net income of $120 million, or $1.09 per
share, up from $71 million, or 64 cents a share a year before.
Excluding debt retirement costs and other items, the company
earned 85 cents a share, up from 71 cents a year earlier.
Quarterly operating revenue rose 2 percent to $545 million,
below the average forecast of $569.9 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.