BRIEF-Great Canadian Gaming says Andreas Thompson's employment with company as CFO has been terminated
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
April 19 Kansas City Southern, the No. 4 U.S. railroad, reported a 39 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong automotive and intermodal shipments.
First-quarter net income available to stockholders rose to $103.7 million, or 94 cents per share, from $74.9 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 89 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $552.8 million.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t
TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday morning after the yen rally paused, but financial stocks slipped on falling U.S. yields, while North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile hurt the overall market sentiment.