TOKYO Feb 5 Japanese home products maker Kao Corp said on Tuesday that it would buy back up to 30 billion yen ($323.6 million) of its own shares, or 2.4 percent of its issued stock.

Kao said it would buy back up to 12.5 million shares between Feb. 6 and April 26. ($1 = 92.6950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)