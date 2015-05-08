BRIEF-Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount
* Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of Wynn Las Vegas senior notes due 2027
May 8 KAP Beteiligungs AG : * Says Q1 sales revenues 93.5 million euros (last year: 102.4 million euros) * Sees FY 2015 significant improvement in sales and operating income * Q1 operating income 1.9 million euros (last year: 0.0 million euros) * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wynn resorts announces private offering of $900 million aggregate principal amount of Wynn Las Vegas senior notes due 2027
May 4 Cornflakes maker Kellogg Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as continuing cost cuts and a planned tax benefit boosted earnings.