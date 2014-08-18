UPDATE 3-Fewer buyers at stores put Harley's shipment forecast at risk
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
Aug 18 Kap Industrial Holdings Ltd
* Group revenue from continuing operations increased by 9% to R14 748 million
* FY operating profit from continuing operations of R1 472 million increased from R1 309 million
* HEPS from continuing operations increased by 21% to 34.1 cents from 28.1 cents in comparative period
* Disposal of interests in Bolton Footwear will realise approximately r290 million in cash to be paid within six months from effective date
* Approved a gross dividend of 12 cents per share (fy13: 8 cents per share) from income reserves, for year ended 30 June 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 U.S. retail sales decline 5.7 pct vs est of 2.4 pct rise
* Confirms good orientation of its order portfolio, which amounted to EUR 68 million at the end of February 2017, of which EUR 43 million for the current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)