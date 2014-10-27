UPDATE 1-Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino sparks backlash from baristas
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Kappahl Publ Ab
* Kappahl publ ab says proposes Susanne Holmberg as new board member
* Susanne Holmberg, born 1961, has been Head of Dry & Frozen Food at Coop Sverige AB since June, 2013
* Susanne Holmberg has experience as Board member in Åhléns AB, Kicks Kosmetikkedjan AB and Lagerhaus AB Link to press release: here Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 21 Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.
* Sears Holdings details progress and further actions under strategic restructuring program