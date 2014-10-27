STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Kappahl Publ Ab

* Kappahl publ ab says proposes Susanne Holmberg as new board member

* Susanne Holmberg, born 1961, has been Head of Dry & Frozen Food at Coop Sverige AB since June, 2013

* Susanne Holmberg has experience as Board member in Åhléns AB, Kicks Kosmetikkedjan AB and Lagerhaus AB