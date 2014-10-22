Oct 22 Kapsch Trafficcom AG
* Says executive board decided to recognize impairment of
shares in Q-Free ASA
* Says impairment of shares is to record a partial
impairment of goodwill in cash-generating unit "Road Solution
Projects, Electronic Toll Collection" and to release a provision
for losses from pending transactions and rework
* Says after full consideration of these not cash- relevant
one-time effects, EBIT based on preliminary state of knowledge
will significantly increase in first half of fiscal year 2014/15
compared to same period of previous fiscal year
