Oct 22 Kapsch Trafficcom AG

* Says executive board decided to recognize impairment of shares in Q-Free ASA

* Says impairment of shares is to record a partial impairment of goodwill in cash-generating unit "Road Solution Projects, Electronic Toll Collection" and to release a provision for losses from pending transactions and rework

* Says after full consideration of these not cash- relevant one-time effects, EBIT based on preliminary state of knowledge will significantly increase in first half of fiscal year 2014/15 compared to same period of previous fiscal year