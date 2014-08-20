VIENNA Aug 20 Austrian road-toll technology
company Kapsch TraffiCom said it would intensify
cost-cutting measures in response to a lack of new projects.
"The forecast market growth still has not materialized and
no new projects arose. In particular, no invitations to tender
for major toll projects in Europe are in the immediate
vicinity," Kapsch said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Kapsch TraffiCom continues to strive for a two-digit EBIT
margin in order to focus strongly on continuing its growth
strategy," it said.
EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) fell 83 percent in
the first quarter to 0.6 million euros ($0.8 million) on sales
that slipped 3 percent to 118 million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7517 euro)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Holmes)